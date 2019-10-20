Describing the footage they’d seen as “awesome,” “intense,” “surprisingly dark” and “completely amazing,” those who watched the footage gave a pretty ringing endorsement for Jon Favreau’s new take on a galaxy far, far away, which stars Pedro Pascal as an outer-space bounty hunter in the period shortly after the fall of the Empire in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

You can read some of the responses below.

Yes, that’s right, Easter Eggs – which means when this series does finally arrive (which may be a while later in the UK, sadly) there’ll be plenty of people obsessively poring over every frame of every scene. Now THAT’S Star Wars.

More like this

Speaking at a press conference, showrunner Jon Favreau revealed that the team were already a week into season two production, so it seems like Disney are very confident this series can go the distance.

Though, to be fair, based on these sort of reactions for less than 30 minutes of unconnected footage, who can blame them?

Advertisement

The Mandalorian streams on Disney+ in the US from the 12th November, and will stream in the UK at a later date