The Mandalorian first reactions praise “completely amazing” Star Wars series
The bounty hunting live-action series is already a hit, and nobody’s even seen any episodes yet
Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian is coming soon, but has been kept pretty under wraps – at least, until now.
You see, this weekend certain journalists and critics were shown around half an hour of footage from Star Wars’ first live-action TV offering, and it’s fair to say that the response was extremely positive.
Describing the footage they’d seen as “awesome,” “intense,” “surprisingly dark” and “completely amazing,” those who watched the footage gave a pretty ringing endorsement for Jon Favreau’s new take on a galaxy far, far away, which stars Pedro Pascal as an outer-space bounty hunter in the period shortly after the fall of the Empire in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.
You can read some of the responses below.
Yes, that’s right, Easter Eggs – which means when this series does finally arrive (which may be a while later in the UK, sadly) there’ll be plenty of people obsessively poring over every frame of every scene. Now THAT’S Star Wars.
More like this
Speaking at a press conference, showrunner Jon Favreau revealed that the team were already a week into season two production, so it seems like Disney are very confident this series can go the distance.
Though, to be fair, based on these sort of reactions for less than 30 minutes of unconnected footage, who can blame them?
The Mandalorian streams on Disney+ in the US from the 12th November, and will stream in the UK at a later date