While comic-book fans will know Skarsgard as Dr Erik Selvig in Marvel’s Thor movies (plus The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron), Soller, a British actor, is known for playing Francis in BBC series Poldark.

It’s currently unclear what roles the two will take on, however, what is known is that the series will be based on Cassian Andor – the charismatic Rebel leader played by Diego Luna in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Set before the events of the first Star Wars anthology movie, the show will follow Andor and trusty sidekick droid K-2SO – once again played by Alan Tudyk.

As yet untitled, it will be co-penned by Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy and has been previously described as a “spy thriller” – however, exact plot details are being kept firmly under wraps.

Diego Luna in Cassian Andor in Rogue One Lucasfilm

The original Rogue One movie, set just before the events of the original 1977 Star Wars movie A New Hope, followed miscreant Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) as she teamed up with Andor and the Rebel Alliance. The movie’s climax saw the team head to planet Scarif, to unearth a design flaw in the killer Death Starbase.

As to when viewers can expect the Rogue One series to hit screens, it has yet to be announced; the COVID-19 pandemic has halted filming on most Disney+ productions.

