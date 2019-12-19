Well, now we have our answer. In newly-released Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker, Holdo’s big move is addressed onscreen when the Resistance fighters discuss tactics for taking on The First Order once again.

In the scene, Dominic Monaghan’s character Beaumont Kin (not named on-screen – thanks IMDB!) notes that they should try using a few “Holdo Manoeuvres” to really take out the First Order forces quickly, only for pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) to reveal that there’s a very good reason they haven’t so far.

“Come on, that move is one in a million,” he says.

In other words, what Holdo did in The Last Jedi was a desperate roll of the dice, a last-ditch attempt to save her fellow Rebels that almost certainly shouldn’t have worked, and only did because of some perfect combination of characteristics that are unlikely to be repeated.

Or, to put it another way, clearly since then a lot of Resistance fighters have tried it and just found themselves accidentally deserting during battles or only blowing themselves up, so it makes sense why it’s not been used much elsewhere.

Now, if we can just figure out how Holdo managed to find such a cracking hairstylist on the run, we’ll have all the Last Jedi’s lingering mysteries wrapped up.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is in UK cinemas now