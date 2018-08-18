There’s the introduction of new resistance fighter Kazuda Xiono. Oscar Isaac reprises his role as rebellious flyboy Poe Dameron. Beloved droid BB-8 returns to screens once more. And there’s even a very short appearance from elite stormtrooper Captain Phasma (who’ll be voiced by Gwendoline Christie).

So, what’s the show about? Set before the events of The Force Awakens, Resistance follows the story of young mechanic Kazuda, who Poe assigns to the Colossus, a huge aircraft-refuelling outpost in the galaxy's outer rim. It’s here he encounters new aliens, a battered droid called Bucket and Poe’s old friend Yeager.

At some point, we can also expect the appearance of General Leia Organa, the character Carrie Fisher portrayed in the live-action Star Wars films before her death in 2016. Leia will be voiced by Rachel Butera, who has previously starred in animations such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Suzie McGrath (Eastenders) will also star as Resistance member Tam Ryvora, while Scott Lawrence (Legion) will voice Yeager.

Star Wars: Resistance starts October 7 on the Disney Channel