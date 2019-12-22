“This is the end of The Poe,” Isaac told RadioTimes.com.

“But obviously you never know where things go. I'm sure Harrison also didn't imagine that he was going to be coming back 30 years later.

“For now, it's the end,” he said.

In other words, don’t hold your breath for a Poe return, but it is possible down the line – even if that does mean we have to wait a few decades to see him jump in an X-Wing once more.

For now, Isaac says he’s happy to have sent Poe off with a movie that explored his backstory a little more.

“I was excited to shed some light on his shady past,” he said. “Yeah, that was a fun dynamic that we found with Keri Russell's Zorri.”

And generally speaking, he’s not sorry to be waving goodbye to Star Wars, whether it’s forever or just “for now.”

“It was always designed as this three-movie trilogy,” he said. "So it feels right to conclude it now.”

And who knows? For Poe and for Isaac, maybe this end will one day look like just another beginning…

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is in UK cinemas now