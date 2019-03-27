You know Mark Hamill, the Star Wars actor behind Luke Skywalker, one of the most recognisable characters in cinema history? John Cleese doesn’t.

Well, at least John Cleese didn’t recognise a gif of the actor taken from The Last Jedi. Tweeting out a clip of Hamill dusting his shoulder after a massive attack from the First Order, the Fawlty Towers said: “I love this. Who is the actor?”