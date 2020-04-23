Leslye Headland, showrunner and co-creator of Netflix's twisty Russian Doll, has reportedly been tapped to head up the project.

Not much else is known about it at this stage, other than it is expected to take place in a different timeline than current Star Wars projects and that it will centre on female characters.

The new series would be the fourth Star Wars project to find its way to Disney+. On top of the second series of The Mandalorian, an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo series starring Ewan McGregor and a Cassian Andor spin-off show are expected to land on the streamer in the near future.

