The project took around six months to complete and cost the pair £1200. However, it's time and money that could be rewarded, if the pair get their way. For attached in the triumphant video below is a question for The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams: "Can we have 2 tickets the premiere...?"

"Ordinarily the answer would be no," they add, "so we thought we'd try something extraordinary. We know you like practical effects and shooting in real locations. And we really love that there are X-Wings in the new film so..."

Have a look for yourself to see why they totally deserve it...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEerIGTm2nE

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is released in cinemas on December 16th