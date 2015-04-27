Star Wars fans have launched an X-Wing into space and made your childhood dreams come true
Two amateur astronomers have sent an X-Wing model 118,000ft into the air in an ambitious bid to land Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere tickets...
Lock S-foils in attack position! Two Star Wars fans have managed to launch a model X-Wing into the stratosphere, giving fans the rather exciting spectacle of seeing the starfighter fly through actual real-life space.
Essex duo Matt Kingsnorth and Phil St. Pier, amateur astronomers who specialise in using weather balloons to take high-altitude pictures, attached the model to a weather balloon that ascended to around 36,190m (118,000ft) before bursting and plummeting back to Earth.
The project took around six months to complete and cost the pair £1200. However, it's time and money that could be rewarded, if the pair get their way. For attached in the triumphant video below is a question for The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams: "Can we have 2 tickets the premiere...?"
"Ordinarily the answer would be no," they add, "so we thought we'd try something extraordinary. We know you like practical effects and shooting in real locations. And we really love that there are X-Wings in the new film so..."
Have a look for yourself to see why they totally deserve it...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEerIGTm2nE
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is released in cinemas on December 16th