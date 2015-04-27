Lock S-foils in attack position! Two Star Wars fans have managed to launch a model X-Wing into the stratosphere, giving fans the rather exciting spectacle of seeing the starfighter fly through actual real-life space.

Advertisement

Essex duo Matt Kingsnorth and Phil St. Pier, amateur astronomers who specialise in using weather balloons to take high-altitude pictures, attached the model to a weather balloon that ascended to around 36,190m (118,000ft) before bursting and plummeting back to Earth.

The project took around six months to complete and cost the pair £1200. However, it's time and money that could be rewarded, if the pair get their way. For attached in the triumphant video below is a question for The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams: "Can we have 2 tickets the premiere...?"

"Ordinarily the answer would be no," they add, "so we thought we'd try something extraordinary. We know you like practical effects and shooting in real locations. And we really love that there are X-Wings in the new film so..."

Have a look for yourself to see why they totally deserve it...

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEerIGTm2nE

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is released in cinemas on December 16th

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement