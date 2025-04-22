Star Wars spin-off series Andor features in this week's Radio Times
How Nazis, motorcycle leathers and a Twickenham sweet shop gave birth to the iconic villains at the heart of Star Wars spin-off Andor.
As I remember things, Star Wars, if not an outright children's movie, was certainly pitched at teenagers. Nearly 50 years and many films and TV shows later, the franchise (now owned by Disney) has finally grown up.
The second series of Andor is more gritty spy thriller than space western - and it's about time. When the stormtroopers – loosely based on the Nazi way of doing things at gunpoint – came into the Radio Times office a few years ago, they were greeted with smiles and applause, not shock and awe.
Now they are the fearsome thugs they should always have been. After you've read how Andor came about as a spin-off of a spin-off, based on a 1907 bank robbery, find out from Matthew Sweet how a former Twickenham sweet shop played a pivotal role in the birth of those white-helmeted soldiers of the Galactic Empire.
It all starts not in a galaxy far, far away, but in this week's issue.
