The events in the comic take place shortly after The Empire Strikes Back, with the new issue sees Luke Skywalker arrive on Serelia and be drawn into a dramatic water chase that ends up with him being saved by R2-D2 after he falls into the water.

On reaching the shore, Luke admits, "Whoa. Good old sand. I ever tell you how much I love sand" - a pretty clear reference to the oft-mocked line.

The issue was part of a canon Star Wars series currently being published by Marvel Comics that takes place shortly after the events of Episode V, in which Luke, Leia and Lando return to Cloud City to retrieve the lightsaber lost in battle against Darth Vader.

An earlier issue of the comic had previously revealed why Luke Skywalker built a new lightsaber between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi - while the series has also been plugging in various other gaps left in the Skywalker saga.

