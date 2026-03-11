❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Star Trek is struggling to find its moment – and it might need to face up to a hard truth
As the franchise marks its 60th anniversary, its optimistic vision feels out of step with the current political mood.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at 7:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad