❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy season 1 ending explained – How does the trial end?
Everyone is now back aboard the USS Athena, but that doesn't mean anyone is safe.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 12 March 2026 at 9:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad