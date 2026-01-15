Star Trek: Starfleet Academy release schedule

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has finally premiered on Paramount Plus, following a long time spent in development for the franchise spin-off starring Holly Hunter (The Incredibles).

In a break away from the typical Star Trek format, the series more closely resembles a coming-of-age high school drama, following a cohort of students at the titular Starfleet Academy as they learn what it takes to be the great captains of tomorrow.

The series has been greeted with some scepticism from diehard fans, but critic reviews have been "generally favourable" according to aggregate site Metacritic, which counts our own Starfleet Academy review in its round-up.

Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor Louise Griffin praised the show's established stars Hunter and Paul Giamatti, who plays a Klingon nemesis to the the former's captain-turned-teacher.

She described the tone of the show as "too sickly sweet" for some palates and argued some characters in the large ensemble are yet to make an impact. However, as of episode 6 (the last screened for critics), things were at last "heating up".

In a recent interview, two-time Academy Award nominee Giamatti told Radio Times that he holds no snobbery towards Star Trek, having considered himself a longtime fan of the sci-fi saga.

He said: "I'm associated more with these smaller dramatic-comedy things, but I started out doing studio comedies and action movies. So I don't see highbrow or lowbrow divisions. I mean, there's smarts to Star Trek... It doesn't feel like a downward thing for me."

If you want to know when class is next in session, read on for when to expect new episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy on Paramount Plus.

When is the next episode of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy out?

Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is following a weekly release schedule on Paramount Plus, meaning that new episodes of the sci-fi drama will be released on Thursdays.

The show premiered on Thursday 15th January 2026 with a double-bill launch, introducing USS Athena captain Nahla Ake (played by Holly Hunter) and her team of fresh-faced cadets. Expect episodes to keep dropping until the finale in mid-March.

How many episodes are in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy?

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy season 1 will consist of 10 episodes in total.

If that leaves you wanting more, rest assured that a second season of the spin-off is already in production.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy release schedule

Here's an overview of the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy season 1 release schedule, so you can mark your calendars for when each episode drops.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 1 – Thursday 15th January (out now)

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 2 – Thursday 15th January (out now)

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 3 – Thursday 22nd January

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 4 – Thursday 29th January

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 5 – Thursday 5th February

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 6 – Thursday 12th February

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 7 – Thursday 19th February

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 8 – Thursday 26th February

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 9 – Thursday 5th March

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 10 – Thursday 12th March

