The end of the episode saw Khan and his people exiled to the harsh world of Ceti Alpha V, with Khan declaring that it's better to reign in hell than serve in heaven.

But, in the first episode of the audio series, we get a new perspective of both Khan (now played by Lost star Naveen Andrews) and Kirk, as historian Dr Rosalind Lear (Sonya Cassidy) starts to suspect that Kirk knowingly stranded Khan on an unstable planet.

Ricardo Montalban as Khan Noonien Singh in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode, Space Seed. CBS via Getty Images

In fact, the first episode of the series shows Khan as a confident visionary – unrecognisable to the madman he would later become, with fans praising Andrews' performance.

The series also stars Star Trek legends George Takei as Captain Hikaru Sulu and Tim Russ as Ensign Tuvok, as well as Wrenn Schmidt as Lieutenant Marla McGivers.

Elsewhere, Strange New Worlds season 3 has also been revisiting classic episodes as it gears up for its big finale episode.

Most recently, the series hearkened back to the 1967 episode Arena, bringing back the Metrons for a new intriguing story involving Melissa Navia's Erica Ortegas.

Plus, early next year will see the release of the long-awaited spin-off Starfleet Academy. Safe to say, it's a prosperous time to be a Star Trek fan!

New episodes of Star Trek: Khan are released weekly.

