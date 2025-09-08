Naveen Andrews plays the titular villain for the audio drama, which takes place in between these two stories. Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Cassidy, George Takei, and Tim Russ also star.

Star Trek: Khan release schedule -When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Star Trek: Khan are released weekly on Mondays. That means the release schedule is:

Episode 1 - Paradise - 8 September 2025 (out now)

Episode 2 - 15 September 2025

Episode 3 - 22 September 2025

Episode 4 - 29 September 2025

Episode 5 - 6 October 2025

Episode 6 - 13 October 2025

Episode 7 - 20 October 2025

Episode 8 - 27 October 2025

Episode 9 - 3 November 2025

Where to listen to Star Trek: Khan

Star Trek Khan is available pretty much everywhere you get podcasts including:

Alternatively, you can check it out below:

What is the plot of Star Trek: Khan?

The official synopsis for Star Trek: Khan reads: "History remembers Khan Noonien Singh as a villain, the product of a failed attempt to perfect humanity through genetic engineering whose quest to avenge himself on Admiral James T. Kirk led to unimaginable tragedy and loss.

"But the truth has been buried for too long beneath the sands of Ceti Alpha V. How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well? Recently unearthed, the rest of Khan’s story will finally be told in Star Trek: Khan."

