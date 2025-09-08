Star Trek: Khan release schedule - When and where are new episodes out?
Star Trek: Khan has landed.
Your next Star Trek obsession is finally here in the form of Star Trek: Khan.
The new audio series follows a previously unseen chapter in the life of Khan Noonien Singh, who was first introduced to audiences in The Original Series episode Space Seed and who appeared again in The Wrath of Khan.
Naveen Andrews plays the titular villain for the audio drama, which takes place in between these two stories. Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Cassidy, George Takei, and Tim Russ also star.
So, with Strange New Worlds season 3 coming to an end, if you're in need of your next Star Trek fix, check out when and where new episodes are released below.
Star Trek: Khan release schedule -When are new episodes out?
New episodes of Star Trek: Khan are released weekly on Mondays. That means the release schedule is:
- Episode 1 - Paradise - 8 September 2025 (out now)
- Episode 2 - 15 September 2025
- Episode 3 - 22 September 2025
- Episode 4 - 29 September 2025
- Episode 5 - 6 October 2025
- Episode 6 - 13 October 2025
- Episode 7 - 20 October 2025
- Episode 8 - 27 October 2025
- Episode 9 - 3 November 2025
Where to listen to Star Trek: Khan
Star Trek Khan is available pretty much everywhere you get podcasts including:
Alternatively, you can check it out below:
What is the plot of Star Trek: Khan?
The official synopsis for Star Trek: Khan reads: "History remembers Khan Noonien Singh as a villain, the product of a failed attempt to perfect humanity through genetic engineering whose quest to avenge himself on Admiral James T. Kirk led to unimaginable tragedy and loss.
"But the truth has been buried for too long beneath the sands of Ceti Alpha V. How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well? Recently unearthed, the rest of Khan’s story will finally be told in Star Trek: Khan."
New episodes of Star Trek: Khan are released weekly.
