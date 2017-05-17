Whisper it, but there's something more than a little Star Wars about this first production image from the new Star Trek TV series Discovery – Michelle Yeoh's Captain Philippa Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green's First Officer Michael Burnham find themselves on a desert planet not unlike Tatooine or Jedha and are swaddled accordingly in sand-resistance gear and goggles.

But there are a couple of little things that immediately say Star Trek – that retro communicator hanging on Burnham's belt, along with what looks suspiciously like a tricorder (which would make a lot of sense as Discovery is a prequel to the original Star Trek TV series).