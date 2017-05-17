Star Trek: Discovery reveals new captain and first officer in action
Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green are pictured on an unknown planet
Whisper it, but there's something more than a little Star Wars about this first production image from the new Star Trek TV series Discovery – Michelle Yeoh's Captain Philippa Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green's First Officer Michael Burnham find themselves on a desert planet not unlike Tatooine or Jedha and are swaddled accordingly in sand-resistance gear and goggles.
But there are a couple of little things that immediately say Star Trek – that retro communicator hanging on Burnham's belt, along with what looks suspiciously like a tricorder (which would make a lot of sense as Discovery is a prequel to the original Star Trek TV series).
Star Trek: Discovery will focus on the starship's "Number One", Burnham (who, just to confirm, is indeed a woman called Michael), rather than Yeoh's Captain Georgiou.
The series will air on CBS All Access in the US and is expected on Netflix in the UK and globally later this year.