In fact, turns out Jason Isaacs’ character is originally from the mirror universe. DUM DUM DUMMM!

Okay, it’s a twist hardened Trekkies could see coming from a lightyear away – especially with the show's slow reveal. Firstly Emperor Georgiou told protagonist Michael Burham that mirror universe humans suffer from a genetic condition that leaves them sensitive to light – just like Lorca.

Then Georgiou reveals that Burham once enjoyed a relationship with Lorca, explaining why the captain was so keen to see her out of prison in her home universe.

It all suddenly clicks for Burnham: Lorca is actually an officer from Terran Empire. He fell into Starfleet’s universe and manipulated Stamets to return to the mirror universe.

However, this twist leaves us with more questions than ever. For instance, how did Lorca travel between universes? And what happened to the Lorca in the “prime universe”? Did Mirror Lorca kill him and take his place?

Whatever the answers, We’ve only got three episodes in this season to find them out.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery continues on Netflix next Monday