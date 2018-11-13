In 2017, there were reports that Lee had pre-recorded a number of cameos, to be inserted into later films at the appropriate moment.

After Lee's death at the age of 95 was announced on Monday 12th November, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige led the tributes to the comic book legend, and suggested that viewers are indeed in for a treat.

"I’m not going to tell you what specifically,” Feige told Variety, when asked about the possibility of recorded cameos. "But Stan always appreciated a good surprise."

Joe Russo, co-director of Infinity War, previously appeared to confirm the cameo in the upcoming Avengers 4, telling BBC Radio Scotland: "So, Stan, typically we try to get him out — he doesn't love to fly — so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time.

"So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we're on, for instance Ant-Man 2 or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and kind of get him through his cameos in one day."

However, Entertainment Weekly reports that Lee will not be in the next X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, due out next summer.

Feige praised Lee's legacy following news of his death, saying, “Stan dominated pop culture. He saw it and was aware and he loved it. I’ve been saying for years that the characters he created will outlive all of us making the movies, and enter the pantheon of myth which he read and was inspired by as a kid.”

