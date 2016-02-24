Someone spotted Han Solo in an episode of Dragon Ball
Han's smuggled himself into another awesome anime series
Published: Wednesday, 24 February 2016 at 9:01 am
Star Wars may be from a galaxy far, far away, but it's cultural influence down here on Earth is nigh-on infinite. Here's another great reference to add to the pile, this time in Japanese anime series Dragon Ball.
Reddit user Melvaer spotted this cute canine Han Solo look-a-like hidden in the background of an episode of the manga series.
It's perfect cosplay, right down to the low-slung blaster belt. Although we're pretty sure Harrison Ford isn't that cross-eyed...
Now, just to spoil your innocent enjoyment of one artist paying tribute to another, here's a sentence that will change the way you see it.
"It's like if Han and Chewie had a son."
Oh God, can someone please tell Leia?
