It was a neat plot turn – but as pointed out by redditor dreia5, it’s quite inconsistent with what we’ve seen the Tardis do on Doctor Who before.

Just off the tops of our heads we can name a couple of similar occasions, like when Matt Smith’s Doctor installed Handles the Cyberman’s head in the Tardis, or when the severed bonce of Dorium Maldovar took a trip with the Time Lord.

So what gives? Do the rules only apply to blue-blooded cyborgs, or did the Doctor only install this feature recently (perhaps after a VERY messy adventure too gory for TV)? Or did Hydroflax have more of a connection with his body than Handles, Dorium or the Doctor’s hand did?

More like this

Looks like we’ll have to put our heads together on this one gang…

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return this Christmas