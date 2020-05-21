Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder said, "It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie."

The director, who claims he has still not seen the theatrical cut of the movie, added that he was surprised when he got the call regarding releasing his cut.

"I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary," he said. "And I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen."

The Snyder cut will debut on HBO Max in 2021 - although its still not certain what form it will be broadcast in, with a four-hour director's cut or six TV-style "chapters" both being mooted as possibilities.

The new version of the film is not yet finished, with Snyder currently in the process of bringing the original post-production crew back on board to score, cut and finish visual effects on the project.

Calls for the release of the Snyder Cut have been ongoing since the original film opened to negative reviews in 2017, with fans leading a campaign that soon gained the attention of some of the films stars - including Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck.

Snyder had previously helmed both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman - neither of which received universally positive receptions, so it will be interesting to see what kind of reaction the new version of Justice League is greeted with.

