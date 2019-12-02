Joss Whedon was hired to replace him, initially thought as a safe bet due to his similar work on Marvel's Avengers and its sequel Age of Ultron, but Justice League received a cold reception from critics regardless.

Since its release, fans have been crying out for the release of Snyder's version of the film, but composer Danny Elfman has weighed in saying that may not be possible.

Speaking on JOE's The Big Reviewski podcast, he said: "Well, the thing is, he never finished it, so I don't know quite how they'd do [a Snyder cut].

"He had a tremendous tragedy, which forced him to not finish the film. I don't quite understand this, because it wasn't like he was fired, and that there is a Director's Cut that is a finished movie and that the studio fired him and then hired Joss."

"When Joss came on the film, he stepped in with only a few days notice, to pick up the helm because of this terrible, terrible tragedy that happened."

He continued: "So it is kind of a unique situation. I mean, there is definitely other movies where the director was fired, and a studio radically changed the movie because they didn't like it.

"And as a fan, you go, 'I wonder what the director did, before the studio changed the movie'. But I'm not really aware of how that dynamic would really apply here."

Release The Snyder Cut has seemingly been building momentum as of late, with Snyder himself tweeting support of the campaign, alongside his stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ben Affleck (Batman).

The DC Universe of films is set to continue expanding next year, with the release of Birds of Prey in February and Wonder Woman 1984 in June.