Speaking to Collider, Weaver – who famously played Ellen Ripley in the original 1979 Alien movie and multiple sequels – said of the spin-off: "What I admire about it is it is not Alien-centric. It is about what world we will be living in in 100 years."

She continued: "I think the scope of it is so much bigger than an Alien project. Fascinating. Much more about our world, what's going to be happening to it, what's going to be important, the role of greed."

She added: "It's just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it's beautifully cast and beautifully done. I can't believe it's television, frankly."

Sydney Chandler leads the cast of Alien: Earth as the show's central character, Wendy.

She's joined by Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Kit Young as Tootles, Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Erana James as Curly, and Lily Newmark as Nibs.

