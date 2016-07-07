Katy Manning, who played Doctor Who companion Jo Grant alongside Pertwee, also paid tribute to her "wonderful Jon" on his birthday.

Both actors' tributes inspired many others to share their memories of the Third Doctor.

And of course, the official Doctor Who Twitter feed could not let this special day pass either.

Sean Pertwee has already spoken about how "it would be an honour" to play his father's incarnation of the Doctor, but added, "They're large boots to fill."

That's as may be, but the resemblance is uncanny – especially when Sean puts on his Dad's costume.

