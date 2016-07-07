Sean Pertwee and Katy Manning celebrate Doctor Who star Jon Pertwee on his birthday
The Third Doctor was born on this day in 1919 – and remains dearly loved by family and companions
On this day in 1919, a beloved Doctor Who star was born. Third Doctor Jon Pertwee may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten by his family, friends – and companions.
Pertwee's son, Gotham actor Sean Pertwee, was one of the first to pay tribute to his father, the "übermensch" who would have been 97 today.
Katy Manning, who played Doctor Who companion Jo Grant alongside Pertwee, also paid tribute to her "wonderful Jon" on his birthday.
Both actors' tributes inspired many others to share their memories of the Third Doctor.
And of course, the official Doctor Who Twitter feed could not let this special day pass either.
Sean Pertwee has already spoken about how "it would be an honour" to play his father's incarnation of the Doctor, but added, "They're large boots to fill."
That's as may be, but the resemblance is uncanny – especially when Sean puts on his Dad's costume.