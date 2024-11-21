Replicating Lee O'Malley's distinctive art style and turbo charging it with Science Saru's anime expertise, the eight-episode series was deemed a worthy successor to the source material and its earlier adaptation.

Alas, the story ends here, with the author and executive producer taking to X (formerly Twitter) to put an end to speculation of a sequel season, describing the show as a "one of a kind miracle".

"It's been one year since Scott Pilgrim Takes Off came out," he wrote. "It was an honour to work with all of the cast and staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day.

"From the moment BenDavid Grabinski sparked the idea, the project felt like a one of a kind miracle."

Lee O'Malley continued: "Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will not return.

"As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favours to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope."

The difficulty of producing a second season likely rests, at least partly, on the availability and salaries of Scott Pilgrim's A-list ensemble cast, which includes Winstead, Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick and Brie Larson, among others.

Although Lee O'Malley insists that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was only "intended" for a single season, a follow-up would surely have been appreciated given the show's warm reception and the unjust commercial failure of Wright's 2010 effort.

When it premiered last year, the author and illustrator said that the team didn't have "any ideas" for a second run of Scott Pilgrim on Netflix, but added that he would "never say never" (via Rolling Stone).

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is available to stream on Netflix.

