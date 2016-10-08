Her simulated ‘brain’, body and voice will then be combined to create the finished android and revealed to Gemma before she tries to convince journalists that they are interviewing her, and not in fact the Gemmabot, at a fake press junket. (NB. RadioTimes.com's very own Huw Fullerton unwittingly took part in the experiment and figured it out pretty much straight away).

Alongside the experiment, Chan will also delve further into the questions that surround A.I — including what advances like driverless cars mean for our future. Answering these will be interviewees such as Demis Hassibis, the founder of DeepMind, (bought by Google), who sit on both sides of the moral and ethical artificial intelligence debate.

Is it the path to a bright and booming future? Or are we sleep-walking into eradication?

More like this

Advertisement

How to Build a Human will air later this month, while Humans series two returns on October 30th