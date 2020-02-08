Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Russo said, "Star Wars is Kevin's first and true love. He's a man who has a very, very large basement filled with enough Star Wars paraphernalia to fill a museum.

"Whatever he does with it is going to be passionate, emotional and unique."

Very few details have been revealed about Feige's plans for Star Wars, nor has a release date been announced, but given Disney confirmed earlier this week that a hiatus was underway it will most likely be a while yet until we get a glimpse.

When Feige was first announced to be working on something, Disney chairman Alan Horn said, "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy (Kathleen Kennedy) is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

Many directors, including Taika Waititi and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson are also expected to helm new Star Wars projects in the future, although for now the franchise's main attention is focused on it's television output.