"It's an amazing world. Certainly, at some point, it would be exciting to play in that sandbox, but I think there's a lot of stories being told in right now, and there's a lot of great filmmakers working in it at the moment."

The brothers have more than enough industry clout to attract attention from Star Wars film executives - they helmed Avengers: Endgame, which broke box-office records, in addition to many other Marvel films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

However, the pair have a lot of upcoming projects on their plates, not least Cherry (starring Tom Holland); producing a film on Cambridge Analytica; and Amazon series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

They're also signed on to another big, upcoming Disney film: the live-action remake of the animated feature Hercules - and rumours abound that the brothers will once again be knocking on Holland's door.

And who knows, they may also be approached to direct another Marvel film, as the MCU enters into Phase Four and opens up a world of possibility for new characters and films, including The Eternals, introducing a cast of immortal aliens created by the Celestials who have been hiding on Earth for thousands of years.

The film is scheduled for release next year, and will star the likes of Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

