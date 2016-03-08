Russell T Davies wrote in to Radio Times... and won a digital radio
The Doctor Who showrunner had something important to say about Happy Valley – and who better to send it to but RT's letters page?
Radio Times Towers received a very special letter this week: from Russell T Davies.
The former Doctor Who showrunner was inspired to correspond after the Department of Culture, Media and Sport called for "greater distinctiveness" within the BBC.
The message was so interesting we felt we had to make it Letter of the Week in the latest issue of Radio Times. And, as any reader of RT knows, that means a free digital radio is currently winging its way to Davies.
Read the letter in full below
