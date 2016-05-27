Davies told Radio Times just this week that his bold dramatisation of Shakespeare's comedy was inspired to some extent by Doctor Who and it's former star David Tennant.

“The ghost of Doctor Who was invoked deliberately," said Davies. "When I brought the show back in 2005, I wanted to make it feel brand new, but I also wanted to stir that ancestral memory of something once loved. And I think a Midsummer Night’s Dream is the same. It wasn’t just my school putting on a production, it was 100,000 schools. This is the kids’ play!”

“When I embarked on this production, I scrolled down my phone to seek the advice of the greatest expert in Shakespeare I know, David Tennant. Sadly, he wasn’t free to appear in this production – he would have made a great Moth – but he suggested some brilliant jokes. When you see the gag with Bernard Cribbins and a handpump, that’s copyright DT.”

Elaine Page will also be among the guests on The One Show, alongside the winners of the 500 Words children's writing competition, while music comes from 80s pop stars ABC.

The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm