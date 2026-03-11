More than a decade after it first premiered, Rufus Sewell's sci-fi series The Man in the High Castle has now found a new home in the UK on Netflix.

Loosely based on Philip K Dick's 1962 novel, the alt-history dystopia follows a world in which Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan won World War II and are in control of the United States. But a mysterious film portraying a different world inspires one particular woman to resist.

Alexa Davalos stars in the sci-fi, which originally streamed on Prime Video and ran from 2015 to 2019, alongside Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, Joel de la Fuente, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Rufus Sewell.

Speaking to Deadline in 2019, when it was announced the show's fourth season would be its last, producer Isa Dick Hackett (who is also the author's daughter), spoke about the prescience of the story.

"I think of all times to be dramatising this novel, there may have been no better than now, this anti-fascist tale, and so I think during this fraught time, I think that it has been not lost on anyone on this show that this is a particularly important time to be, you know, having this discourse about the dangers of fascism," she said.

Alexa Davalos (Juliana Crain) in The Man in the High Castle. Liane Hentscher/Amazon Studios

Executive producer David Zucker was also asked about whether the series could live on in some way, adding: "It is very provocative to think about what stories may come thereafter.

"Whether or not we all get to tell them or they get told in another incarnation in film and television, that's for us to all see. However, I don't think you can look at this as an absolute culmination because of the nature of the stories that we're telling."

The Man in the High Castle is available to stream on Netflix.

