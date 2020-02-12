He will be the subject of a new series coming to streaming service Disney+, which will explore his earlier years leading up to the spin-off movie.

After filming was delayed last year, Luna has now confirmed that the untitled prequel show will be moving ahead in 2020 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Yes, we are doing it. We are doing it this year. It's happening, and I'm getting ready for it," he said.

More like this

"It is really cool to tell a story where you already know the ending. It is a different approach because of the beauty and it's how things happen. It's not just what happens. It's not the typical way of approaching a story."

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added, "You know the ending, but you don't know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting."

Rogue One co-star Alan Tudyk will also return for the high-profile series, reprising his role as the reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO.

Disney+ is already home to The Mandalorian, a flashy series set in the Star Wars universe starring Pedro Pascal and the Baby Yoda puppet you've seen in thousands of memes.

Animated favourite Star Wars: The Clone Wars is also returning to the streamer for a long-awaited seventh season, while an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor is in the early stages of development.

Advertisement

Cassian Andor is expected to land on Disney+ in 2021