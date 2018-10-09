“In terms of diversity and representation,” said Ahmed, “I don’t like to talk about diversity. I feel like it sounds like an added extra.

“It sounds like the fries, not the burger. It sounds like something on the side, you’ve got your main thing going on, you get a sprinkle of a little bit of diversity on top of that.

“That’s not what it’s about for me. It’s about representation, and representation is absolutely fundamental in terms of what we expect from our culture, and from our politics.

“We all want to feel represented, we want to feel seen and heard and valued. I prefer to talk about representation.”

The Rogue One star's words were met with applause and cheering from the studio audience, and many took to Twitter to echo his sentiment.

Ahmed appears in Venom alongside Tom Hardy, which is showing in UK cinemas now.

He is also set to tell an “untold British story” with his ambitious new drama Englistan on BBC2, which promises to show “the birth of multicultural Britain as seen from the inside”.