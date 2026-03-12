If life doesn't feel chaotic enough right now, we've got good news for you – Rick and Morty will be back in full force for season 9 very soon.

The premiere date for the new season of the adult animated comedy has been confirmed, and fans don't have too long to wait. New episodes will begin on Adult Swim on Sunday 24 May.

The official synopsis for the new season teases: “Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season 9 is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.”

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, added: “I know it’s my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true.

"It’s kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season – just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes.

Rick in Rick and Morty season 9. Adult Swim

"From the first frame, you’re going to see great high‑concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it’s my job to say that, but it’s also true.”

Some suitably chaotic first-look pictures have also been released for the upcoming instalment, which will see the return of voice actors Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, who have been at the forefront of the show since season 7.

Morty in Rick and Morty season 9. Adult Swim

In the US, fans will be able to purchase new episodes from digital retailers the day after they air on Adult Swim. However, season 9 won't be available to stream until 31 August.

When it launches in the UK and Ireland on 26 March, HBO Max will become the new home of Rick and Morty, taking over from Channel 4.

