❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Rick and Morty season 9 premiere date for Adult Swim confirmed – won't be "AI slop"
"Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 12 March 2026 at 11:45 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad