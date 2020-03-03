Fans of the franchise noted while perusing advanced copies of the book that the description of the incident leaves it pretty clear that there was no romantic intent.

It reads, "His heart was full as Rey reached for his face, let her fingers linger against his cheek. And then, wonder of wonders, she leaned forward and kissed him.

"A kiss of gratitude, acknowledgement of their connection, celebration that they'd found each other at last.

"But then she drew back, concern on her face. She could feel him growing cold.

"Ben smiled at her.

"He had given Rey back to the galaxy. It wouldn't atone for the darkness he'd wrought, but it was what he could do."

So there you have it – canonically the kiss is one of gratitude and not of romance, which will certainly be different to how many fans viewed the incident while watching the film...