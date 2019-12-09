Fellow Deep Space Nine actor Armin Shimerman was one of the first to share his feelings. He wrote, “It is with great heartache and loss I share with you the passing of dear, dear Rene Auberjonois. His last message to me was entitled "Don't forget..." I know that I, Kitty, and all that knew him will never forget. The world seems noticeably emptier now. I loved him.”

Star Trek legend George Takei wrote on Twitter that it was “a terrible loss.” He added, “Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend.”

Meanwhile original series Star Trek legend William Shatner, who appeared alongside Auberjonois in sitcom Boston Legal, said that “to sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible” but that he would “remember a wonderful friendship with René.”

More like this

Advertisement

A number of other faces from showbiz and beyond also joined in with the tributes, a selection of which can be seen below: