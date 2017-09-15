Red Dwarf XII channels Stars Wars in new series trailer
The sci-fi comedy returns to Dave this October
The twelfth series of cult sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf is almost here and the new teaser trailer, with its one-note piano score and Rogue One-style siren, has more than a hint of Star Wars moodiness about it as we get a taster of some new darkly comic looking adventures for Lister, Rimmer, Kryten and Cat...
“When is this? Where am I?” asks Rimmer as he staggers around an unfamiliar ship.
Holly's characteristically deadpan response: “It's Monday and you're in a corridor.”
The six new episodes have all been recorded in front of a live studio audience, and Johnny Vegas is joining the show as a policeman from a futuristic dystopia.
Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Robert Llewellyn and Danny John-Jules are all back on board as Lister, Rimmer, Kryten and Cat respectively.
Red Dwarf XII will air on Dave in October.