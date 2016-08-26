Red Dwarf XI teaser trailer looks like serious sci-fi - until the very end
An ominous soundtrack, moody shots of a barren moon, shadowy beings, strange goings-on - but then the theme tune kicks in...
A trailer for the trailer for the new series of Red Dwarf has landed, and if we didn't know better we'd think it was for a dark and deadly sci-fi movie.
Along with the doom-laden chords of the soundtrack, here's a gloomy shot of a spaceship crashed on a barren moon...
...shadowy figures with guns tracking something through the dark...
...more ominous goings-on in what looks like an operating theatre...
...and a robot/alien/alien robot seen through murky red light.
Yes, it seems Red Dwarf has completely changed it's tone...
...until that jaunty them tune bursts in at the end and Lister, Rimmer and co get doused in something unpleasant.
Now that's more like it...
The new series of Red Dwarf starts on Dave on 22nd September