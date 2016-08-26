...shadowy figures with guns tracking something through the dark...

...more ominous goings-on in what looks like an operating theatre...

...and a robot/alien/alien robot seen through murky red light.

Yes, it seems Red Dwarf has completely changed it's tone...

...until that jaunty them tune bursts in at the end and Lister, Rimmer and co get doused in something unpleasant.

Now that's more like it...

One more reason to watch our #RedDwarf marathon tomorrow, the new trailer for #RedDwarfXI will launch between 1-5pm.https://t.co/F6jurwbz2R — Dave (@Join_Dave) August 26, 2016

The new series of Red Dwarf starts on Dave on 22nd September