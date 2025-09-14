Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com after the cancellation, Naylor admitted he's "really concerned about sitcoms".

"If we're just talking about the BBC, the BBC used to have great slots on BBC Two with lots of really good sitcoms, and it was kind of like the home of sitcoms," he added.

"Channel 4 were also great for a long time, and they seem to have just evaporated. We don't have those same slots anymore, and it's such a shame because hit sitcoms are so hugely loved.

Red Dwarf co-creator Doug Naylor

"People comfort watch them and watch them over and over and over again. We know this. The figures are there, the facts are there. My feeling is - maybe it's irrational - but I feel the BBC are obliged to look after the nation by creating much-loved sitcoms."

Red Dwarf first aired on BBC Two in 1988, with Naylor crediting executive Peter Ridsdale-Scott for it being brought to screens, after it was turned down by the BBC three times.

Now, however, Red Dwarf is proving tricky to bring back to screens despite there being clear fan appetite for it, with Naylor revealing he was two-thirds of the way through writing the new episode of the show before it was scrapped.

UKTV confirmed to RadioTimes.com: "UKTV has no current plans to commission further episodes of Red Dwarf.

"It's been a privilege to work with Doug Naylor and the cast in a relationship that began with the Back to Earth specials, which premiered to 4 million viewers, and has subsequently produced three full series, a retrospective and Red Dwarf's first ever feature length, The Promised Land."

Currently, however, Naylor is focused on his first children's novel, Sin Bin Island, which follows an orphanage for wayward boys and girls which, at the end of the school year, banishes the four worst behaved children to the terrifying Sin Bin Island.

Some say the island was once used to smuggle magic onto the mainland but, in 300 years, the magic has never been found. Until now!

David Fickling Books

"There are real similarities between Sin Bin Island and Red Dwarf," Naylor explained.

"There are two gangs of four. I hope there are a lot of laughs along the way. The science fiction has been replaced by hard magic, and it's an adventure story with lots of twists and turns.

"I didn't write down at all - I didn't pander, and I didn't find I was restricted, like 'Oh, I couldn't do this.' I never felt like that. I just kind of told the story as well as I could, with the heroes all being 13."

Sin Bin Island is available to buy now. Red Dwarf is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

