What is Quantum Leap about?

The series is about physicist Dr Samuel Beckett, who the show’s opening narration says "led an elite group of scientists into the desert to develop top secret project, known as ‘Quantum Leap’. Pressured to prove his theories or lose funding, Dr. Beckett prematurely stepped into the Project Accelerator and vanished. He awoke to find himself trapped in the past, suffering from partial amnesia and facing mirror images that were not his own. Fortunately, contact with his own time was maintained through brainwave transmissions with AI, the Project Observer, who appeared in the form of a hologram that only Dr. Beckett could see and hear.”

Each episode sees Beckett ‘leap’ into someone else’s body and attempt to set right an event from history. However, he is, for the most part, limited to time travel within his own lifetime. One episode sees a notable exception made when Beckett travels to the 1800s.

Who is in the cast of Quantum Leap?

Scott Bakula takes the main role as Dr. Sam Beckett. His best friend, the US Navy rear admiral, Al Calavicci, is played by Dean Stockwell. Also central to the plot is Ziggy, a self-aware artificial intelligence that guides Sam through his situation from episode to episode. Ziggy is voiced by Deborah Pratt, who also acted as a producer.

Other than these central three, most other characters are rotated out of the show quickly, due to Sam travelling from one time and setting to another.

Why was Quantum Leap cancelled?

NBC requested that the show’s writer Donald Bellisario write an ending that could function either as a season ending or as an ending for the whole series, at the end of the show's fifth year. He obliged and was reassured by the network that the show would return but it never did.

Scott Bakula confirmed that several endings for Quantum Leap were filmed, after footage emerged on Reddit in May 2019.

How many seasons of Quantum Leap are there?

There are five series of Quantum Leap.

How many episodes of Quantum Leap are there?

In total, there are 97 episodes of the sci-fi series. You can buy all five seasons of Quantum Leap on Amazon.

