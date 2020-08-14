And of course, the powers don't make those who use them invincible by any means - and even for those lucky enough to exhibit a power that doesn’t automatically kill them, there are real consequences.

Read on for a guide to the powers we see in the movie.

Art's power

In a scene that sees Art and Robin discuss the pill, Art explains that he was one of the subjects originally tested for the pill and that he took it once but that it had huge repercussions and so he swore never to indulge again.

Later we learn that his power has similarities to an attack from a pistol shrimp - the most powerful animal on the planet, which, according to Art, "hit you so fast it vaporises the water around it, 800 degrees hotter than the surface of the sun."

He continues that "the shock waves rips the flesh right off the bone, and when it's all over it's just Mr Shrimp sitting there, eating anything that's left."

Later in a climactic moment, we see Art's power in action - and it's every bit as dramatic as the above description suggests.

Invisibility

Invisibility is a power we've seen many times before on-screen - and is a common answer when asking what someone's ideal power would be. In the film, a user who gets this power doesn't actually become fully invisible per se, instead they obtain the ability to camouflage oneself, which essentially comes to the same thing.

Bulletproof

We often see Frank (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) becoming bulletproof when he takes a pill, and while this means that he won't be killed when shot at it doesn't mean there is no impact at all - he develops a hide thick enough to stop a bullet to the head, but it leaves him momentarily unconscious and bruised.

Fireball

Newt, a character we encounter early in the film, can turn himself into a human fireball - that leads to an enjoyable early action sequence. And as we find out there are huge repercussions to this power as well - it leaves him seriously burned and scarred.

What other powers are there?

There are some other powers we also see throughout the film, though which are explored in less depth, including elasticity, thermoregulation, super strength, and super speed - we see a newspaper article that claims a man was able to run at 45MPH, outrunning a police car in the process.

