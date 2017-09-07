Given a chance to express herself through a doodle, Freema Agyeman chose to create a rainbow-coloured word search. And what did she include in it? Words key to her acting career, including of course her breakthrough role as Doctor Who companion Martha Jones.

'Martha', 'Doctor Who', 'Tardis' and 'Alien' can all be spotted in the doodle below, along with other words relating to her role in Netflix sci-fi drama Sense8 and her current theatre work.