Try reading that last one without hearing the Twelfth Doctor’s voice in your head…

“I think you’re never too old to enjoy saying TARDIS,” Capaldi went on, “although it’s better to say, ‘This is my TARDIS!’

“I think they’re part of the fabric of the country – they’re in British popular culture which is nice but they will go on and on.”

These lines aren’t quite at the level of David Tennant’s “Allons-y” or Christopher Eccleston’s “Fantastic,” we’ll grant you – but we’re definitely going to miss hearing Capaldi deliver them in his inimitable fashion.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7.20pm