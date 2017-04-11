Does Peter Capaldi know something we don’t? Well, almost certainly. But does he know who his Doctor Who replacement is going to be? Does he at least know whether it will be a man or a woman?

Advertisement

One thing's for sure, when he was asked this weekend about who could step into the Tardis when he departs at the end of the year, Capaldi was at great pains not to specify whether it would be a he or a she – much to the amusement of an audience at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.