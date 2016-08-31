We all know the Doctor is a whizz at weddings – as the sci-fi series has previously mentioned, the Tardis is something old, new, borrowed and blue all at once – so it’s no surprise to find out that Peter Capaldi recently made a couple of Whovians’ day when he sent a surprise message to their nuptials.

Telling new husband-and-wife team Brian and Lesley that he could vouch for their relationship from the future, it was a masterclass of fan interaction from the Twelfth Doctor, which inspired literal bowing from the bride herself.