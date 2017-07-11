Peter Capaldi says goodbye to fans on his final day of Doctor Who filming
Say it ain't so, Doc
Departing Time Lord Peter Capaldi came out to say goodbye to fans to mark the end of an era, as filming wrapped on his final day on Doctor Who.
The actor was putting the finishing touches on the upcoming Christmas special at the studios in Cardiff, which will see Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat both leave the show.
In what must have been an emotional day, Capaldi still found time to come and mark the moment with fans waiting outside.
Fans who weren't so lucky as to meet the man himself poured in tributes over social media, marking the end of his reign.
Thankfully there is still five and a bit months to go until the final episode actually airs, so there's plenty of time to keep re-living series 10. Or perhaps, to try a new show to keep you occupied until 25 December.