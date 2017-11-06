Now, of course we can’t repeat the choicest phrases here – RadioTimes.com is a family website, after all – but rest assured that “omnishambles” is the least of classic The Thick of It dialogue to make a reappearance in the speech, which also served as a timely reminder that as an actor Capaldi’s far more than just a man with a blue box.

And who knows? In a few years, maybe we’ll be looking back fondly as Capaldi does some CLASSIC Doctor Who speeches despite having put in many more familiar turns since then. He’s certainly a man who seems to leave memorable roles in his wake.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas