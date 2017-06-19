After three series and four years as the Doctor, Peter Capaldi is soon to film his last episode of Doctor Who. For a lifelong fan of the show, leaving can't be easy and yet the actor says his decision is based on his determination to only give his best to the part.

"I love this show, but I've never done anything where you turn up every day for ten months," says Capaldi in the new issue of Radio Times magazine. "I want to always be giving it my best and I don't think if I stayed on I'd be able to do that. I can't think of another way to say, 'This could be the end of civilisation as we know it.'"