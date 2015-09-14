Capaldi has many kind words for his co-star, and even goes so far as to say that he’s not sure the dynamic between the Twelfth Doctor and his companion would have worked with any other actress.

“It has no equivalent in TV or fiction, a friendship between an alien creature and an extremely bright, clever and brave young woman,” says Capaldi. “It’s unusual for a man of my age to be friendly with such a youthful lady. She wants to go out into the universe and enjoy herself, happy to be reckless and in danger.

“I was so lucky it was Jenna because it might not have worked with anyone else. It’s tricky to come into a long-established show, especially as the lead, and Jenna has proved to be a wonderful actress and friend.”

Read the full interview with Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman in the new issue of Radio Times, on sale from Tuesday 15th September