He’s succeeded in tracking down many original pieces, now in the hands of private collectors – some very lucky Doctor Who fans – who kindly allowed them to be transported and put on display. Apart from the pleasure of examining the originals in close-up detail, what’s most remarkable is how pristine all of the artworks still are, the earliest being from 1973.

For many fans, before the ages of VHS, then DVD and now the internet, the Target Books were the only way we could relive our favourite TV adventures – and in many cases read about them for the first time. And the covers were always in a class of their own.

Such is their allure that current Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat attended the launch party held on Thursday night. The gallery space at the Cartoon Museum was packed to the rafters. Among the guests was the granddaddy of Doctor Who: Terrance Dicks, the programme’s script editor (1968–74) who also wrote the lion’s share of the Target adaptations.

Most importantly, the talented illustrators were there in person too, including Jeff Cummins, Andrew Skilleter (who also designed the famous Radio Times Five Doctors cover in 1983) and the legendary Chris Achilleos. He painted the earliest Target covers in the 1970s and has been asked back by BBC Books to produce new covers in his inimitable style for reissues of some of the later books.

It was a fun night – with many attendees admitting little else would have torn them away from the finale of Line of Duty!

The exhibition runs at the Cartoon Museum until Sunday 5th June

Cartoon Museum, 35 Little Russell Street, London WC1A 2HH

The excellent, revised and updated edition of "The Target Book: a history of the Target Doctor Who books" by David Howe is available to buy now

Illustrator Chris Achilleos with Peter Capaldi. Photographer Jon Pountney

Peter Capaldi with Chris Achilleos and Chris's partner Natasha. Photographer Jon Pountney

Author Terrance Dicks, artists Chris Achilleos, Andrew Skilleter and Jeff Cummins with Steven Moffat. Photographer Jon Pountney

Exhibition curator Edward Russell joins the group. Photographer Jon Pountney

Chris Achilleos with his two earliest pieces for the Doctor Who Target book range, published in 1973. Photographer Jon Pountney

The 1973 cover artwork for Doctor Who and the Zarbi and Doctor Who and the Daleks by Chris Achilleos

Dicks, Achilleos and Skilleter. Photographer Jon Pountney

Terrance Dicks signs a book for Chris Achilleos. Photographer Jon Pountney

Uncle Terrance. Photographer Jon Pountney

Steven Moffat speaks to BBC arts correspondent Tim Masters. Photographer Jon Pountney

Rarely seen together, three creative minds behind Doctor Who: 1960s/70s script editor Terrance Dicks, 1980s script editor Eric Saward and current showrunner Steven Moffat. Photographer Jon Pountney

Dicks, Saward and Moffat. Photographer Jon Pountney

The 1975 Doctor Who and the Cybermen cover artwork by Chris Achilleos

The 1974 cover artwork for Doctor Who and the Curse of Peladon by Chris Achilleos.

The 1974 cover artwork for The Day of the Daleks by Chris Achilleos.

The 1976 cover artwork for The Three Doctors cover by Jeff Cummins

The 1977 cover artwork for The Ark in Space by Chris Achilleos.

Dicks and Skilleter.

The group